Nicola Sturgeon says IndyRef2 will not happen while NHS is under ‘acute pressure’

Nicola Sturgeon has signalled there will not be a second independence referendum until the “acute pressure” on Scotland’s NHS has eased.

The SNP leader said the timing was not about safety in polling stations, but about enabling the nation to have the “space and the time” to properly focus on the issue.

She was asked about the timetable for a second referendum as her party prepares to hold its conference online over the next four days.

In her programme for government this week, the first minister confirmed that work would restart on preparing for such a vote with the aim of delivering it by the end of 2023.

Speaking during an interview on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Friday, Ms Sturgeon was asked about a caveat that meant the timetable was “Covid-19 permitting”.

She said it meant that the country could not still be “in the teeth of a Covid crisis”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “It’s not just about the safety of polling stations, it’s about having a country that is able to focus on a very big decision, and have the space and the time to do that.

“So what do I mean by that? I mean coming out of a position where we’ve got rising cases, where we’re still having to tell people to take care over their own behaviour, where we’re encouraging people not to come together in unnecessary ways and on unnecessary occasions, where we don’t have the significant pressure, acute pressure, on the health service that we have right now.”

Ms Sturgeon had earlier stopped short of saying she viewed the current pressures on the NHS as a “crisis”, but said it was under “more pressure than it has been under probably in any of our lifetimes”.

It’s not just about the safety of polling stations, it’s about having a country that is able to focus on a very big decision, and have the space and the time to do that.”

The SNP’s virtual conference will kick off on Friday with a speech from the party’s depute leader, Keith Brown.

He is expected to call on members to have “respectful, constructive discussions” with people who can be won around to the independence cause.

Addressing SNP members, Mr Brown will say: “The case for independence cannot just be left to the Scottish Government. Every member of the SNP family knows we all have a crucial role to play.

“Our task is to convince those who do not yet support our cause. That means engaging in respectful, constructive discussions with those fellow Scots who remain open to persuasion.

“We must accept that, in 2014, many ordinary voters were cowed and confused by the scare tactics of Project Fear. We must accept that, even now, many of those same fears persist.

“So, we must listen to our hesitant fellow Scots and convince them by the power of our positive arguments that there is absolutely nothing to fear, that Scotland is big enough, is clever enough, rich enough, so long as we are bold enough.”

He is expected to add: “So today I challenge each and every one of our supporters to reach out for indy.

“To redouble your efforts to convince at least one more undecided voter that the needs of the people of this country are best achieved as an independent nation.

“If we can all do that, our collective dream of independence will not take just a giant leap forward, it will be guaranteed. And it’s in your power to deliver it.”

The speech will also come the day after a poll by Opinium for Sky News found that, of the 1,014 respondents, 51% wanted to see an independent Scotland, when all undecided voters were removed.