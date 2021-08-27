News Nicola Sturgeon: No plans for Covid circuit breaker but return of restrictions not ruled out By Alasdair Clark August 27, 2021, 12:37 pm Updated: August 27, 2021, 12:53 pm Nicola Sturgeon has warned she cannot rule out the need for restrictions to return to Scotland as Covid cases surge across the country – almost doubling in the last week. But the First Minister said it was incorrect to say the government was actively considering a circuit breaker lockdown. Over 6,000 new coronavirus cases were reported today, the highest daily increase ever in Scotland. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe