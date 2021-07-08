Nicola Sturgeon: No abrupt end to face mask rules as hope for Level 0 grows

Nicola Sturgeon has expressed growing hope of easing lockdown restrictions further but said there is unlikely to be an “abrupt end” to Covid measures such as face masks.

The First Minister stressed the health impacts of the virus could still be significant, even with fewer people needing hospital treatment.

Ms Sturgeon told Scots she would update parliament next week on the move to Level 0, but indicated she was now more hopeful this might happen than she was last week.