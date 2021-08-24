Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021
News

Calum Cashley: Nicola Sturgeon leads tributes after death of former Dundee candidate

By Andy Philip
August 24, 2021, 12:01 pm Updated: August 24, 2021, 12:10 pm
Calum Cashley, centre left, with Nicola Sturgeon campaigning in Edinburgh in 2010.
The First Minister led tributes to a veteran independence campaigner, Calum Cashley, who has died.

The former Dundee election candidate came close to winning a seat in the first Holyrood election in 1999 and worked behind the scenes for key party figures, including during the 2014 referendum.

Ms Sturgeon described him as “larger than life” in a message of condolence to his family.

The First Minister added on social media: “He was also kind and funny (and, ok, occasionally grumpy). Becoming a dad to wee Rosa had made him so happy – and we’ll make sure she knows how loved he was. Thinking of Laura and the family.”

Mr Cashley had stood for a place in Dundee city council in the 1990s as well as the Scottish Parliament and for a seat at Westminster, including the 2010 election.

He was a key figure behind the scenes in the SNP-led campaign in the run up to the 2014 referendum.

Scottish Government minister Keith Brown said he had been a source of advice since helping him in his first election campaign in 1992.

He ran a blog focused on Scottish politics, the SNP and independence.

In 1999, Mr Cashley stood in Dundee West for a seat at the new Scottish Parliament. He lost to Labour by just 121 votes.