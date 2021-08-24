Calum Cashley: Nicola Sturgeon leads tributes after death of former Dundee candidate

The First Minister led tributes to a veteran independence campaigner, Calum Cashley, who has died.

The former Dundee election candidate came close to winning a seat in the first Holyrood election in 1999 and worked behind the scenes for key party figures, including during the 2014 referendum.

Ms Sturgeon described him as “larger than life” in a message of condolence to his family.

The First Minister added on social media: “He was also kind and funny (and, ok, occasionally grumpy). Becoming a dad to wee Rosa had made him so happy – and we’ll make sure she knows how loved he was. Thinking of Laura and the family.”

Mr Cashley had stood for a place in Dundee city council in the 1990s as well as the Scottish Parliament and for a seat at Westminster, including the 2010 election.

He was a key figure behind the scenes in the SNP-led campaign in the run up to the 2014 referendum.

Scottish Government minister Keith Brown said he had been a source of advice since helping him in his first election campaign in 1992.

He ran a blog focused on Scottish politics, the SNP and independence.

In 1999, Mr Cashley stood in Dundee West for a seat at the new Scottish Parliament. He lost to Labour by just 121 votes.