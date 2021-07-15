Nicola Sturgeon is an ‘us versus them’ politician in same mould as Boris Johnson

Nicola Sturgeon is an “us versus them” politician in the same mould as Boris Johnson, Scottish Labour’s leader has claimed.

Anas Sarwar called on Labour Party members across Britain to unite to “defeat the us versus them” politics on show in London and Edinburgh.

Mr Sarwar also hit out at the prime minister for his use of racist language in the past and claimed his government’s culture war would “leave deep scars in our country”.