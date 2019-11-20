Nicola Sturgeon in Dundee as she makes keynote election speech

Nicola Sturgeon is in Dundee today to make a keynote election speech.

The First Minister, who is joined by Dundee East candidate Stewart Hosie, is expected to issue a warning that Westminster will be “engulfed by Brexit chaos for years to come” as she urges Scotland to push for independence.

As the SNP leader took to the stage she said that Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn were unfit to lead the country and said that Scotland’s future “should not be dependent on Westminster”.

Ms Sturgeon also praised the rollouts of free personal care, tuition fees and extended childcare hours in Scotland – policies which are devolved to the Scottish Parliament and accused Labour of “borrowing” SNP policies for their UK manifesto, such as free prescriptions.

“People in Scotland don’t see the point in voting for Labour anymore because the SNP are delivering what they are promising,” she added.