Nicola Sturgeon confirmed no changes would be made to current local Covid restriction levels in Scotland at an update today.

The First Minister updated Scots on the pandemic amid rising numbers of new coronavirus cases across the country.

Concern has been raised about the increase in cases in Dundee in recent days, with locals urged to come forward for testing.

Dundee has seen new cases rise faster than the average across Scotland, with cases doubling between Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

But Nicola Sturgeon said that whilst areas with increasing cases had been considered, there would be no changes to the current system.

She said more updates would be given next week about the next steps for Dundee, Fife and other parts of Scotland.

Mainland Scotland, with the exception of Glasgow, is due to move to level one on June 7.

Nicola Sturgeon said she will confirm whether this will be possible in parliament next week, taking into account the latest data.

It came as a further rise in cases across Scotland was reported, with 641 new positive tests on Friday.

Test positivity rate increases

Test positivity was reported at 2.6 per cent, up from the figure of 1.8 per cent reported on Thursday.

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed 90 people were receiving treatment in hospital, with six people in intensive care units.

Two additional deaths were reported, taking the death toll amongst those who tested positive to 7,668 in Scotland.

She said: “Case numbers across Scotland are rising. They are more than double what they were in the early part of May.

“641 new cases is the largest daily number we have seen since the 25 March. The latest estimate for our R number is that it could be as high as 1.3,” the First Minister said.

No change for Glasgow

But putting the figures in context, Ms Sturgeon said it was thought this could be “significantly driven” by the situation in Glasgow.

It was confirmed Glasgow would remain under the current Level 3 rules, with a potential for the city to join the rest of Scotland in Level 2 from next Saturday.

She urged locals to “take heart” from the progress that had been seen in Glasgow, recognising how hard it was.

“From next Saturday the plan would be for the city to move into level two. But I need to be clear here, we do need to see these positive signs continue,” Nicola Sturgeon said.

‘Two doses vital’

Addressing the next steps for Scotland, both Ms Sturgeon and national clinical director Jason Leitch stressed the importance of vaccination.

Nicola Sturgeon said the evidence supported the need for people to have both doses of the vaccine.

The latest figures showed 3,196,051 people have received a first dose of the vaccine. A total of 1,971,006 people have had their second dose.