Nicola Sturgeon will update Scots on the Covid lockdown on Tuesday after previously suggesting the planned move to Level 0 is unlikely to go ahead.

The First Minister is currently scheduled to update the Scottish Parliament about the coronavirus crisis on June 22.

As cases across Scotland continue to rise, including in Dundee, Ms Sturgeon will explain the next steps in the pandemic.

The lockdown exit timetable had suggested most of Scotland could move to Level 0 from June 28, however Ms Sturgeon has since suggested this is unlikely.

Thursday saw the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases since January, while 950 new positive results were reported on Friday.

Dundee remains the most infected local authority in the country, with almost triple the number of cases per 100,00 people compared to the Scottish average.

What to expect from the Covid update

Nicola Sturgeon is likely to use her coronavirus update to confirm what she has already indicated this week.

Speaking on Friday, the first minister said is unlikely to allow any area to move down a level.

This would include allowing areas like Dundee to move to Level 1, or Fife and Angus to Level 0.

Asked about the prospect of tougher restrictions in the face of rising cases, the first minister said she was hopeful this could be avoided.

Explaining what she hopes to announce on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon added: “Case numbers like we have today at any previous point in this pandemic were putting us into strict lockdown.

“I really hope we don’t have to impose any tougher restrictions, I hope that the worst we face is a slowing down of our exit from restrictions.

“But I am still hopeful we will get back to something much closer to normality over the course of summer.”

The first minister will be speaking in Holyrood from shortly after 2pm on Tuesday before taking questions from other party leaders and MSPs about her plans.