Nicola Sturgeon avoids Covid isolation after testing negative following close contact with case

By Alasdair Clark
August 30, 2021, 12:11 pm Updated: August 30, 2021, 12:12 pm
Nicola Sturgeon announced she had tested negative

Nicola Sturgeon has tested negative for Covid-19 after coming into close contact with a positive case – meaning she will no longer have to self-isolate.

The first minister announced the news on Twitter after being identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

New rules introduced earlier in August allow double vaccinated Scots to avoid isolation if they are identified as a close contact of a positive case as long as they have a negative PCR test.

Ms Sturgeon says she will be undertaking later flow tests regularly as an added precaution.

She wrote: “Relieved to report that my PCR test is negative.

“Coupled with fact I’m double vaccinated – with second dose more than 2 weeks ago – that means I no longer need to isolate.

“I’ll still be doing regular LFD tests as added precaution tho – and encourage everyone else to do likewise.”

Covid case numbers ‘a cause for concern’

It comes after Scotland recorded over 7,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time on Sunday.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The case numbers continue to be a cause for concern and our current situation remains fragile.

“As the first minister said in her statement last week, it is vitally important that everyone plays their part in limiting the spread of the virus by observing the key public health measures.”