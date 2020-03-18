Video: Nicola Sturgeon announces that Scottish schools are to close from Friday

Schools in Scotland are to close at the end of this week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

Schools have now lost too many staff to continue as normal, she said.

She said she wanted to reassure teachers and school staff that the government would work with them as they know what is best for children.

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government is still working out the finer detail of what this will all mean.

The announcement follows the death of another patient in the country earlier today.

Ms Sturgeon said: “It is with sadness this afternoon that I have to confirm the death of one more patient.”

As of today, there are 227 confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 across Scotland.

