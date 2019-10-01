‘Nicola should back Bill’: First minister criticised for ‘not understanding victims’

Linda McDonald has criticised Nicola Sturgeon for her failure to support a Bill designed to ensure the most dangerous offenders are never released from jail.

The Dundee gran was left fighting for her life after being attacked by convicted murderer Robbie McIntosh in Templeton Woods in August 2017 while he was on day release from prison.

McIntosh was convicted of the murder of Anne Nicoll in 2001 and carried out his brutal attack on Linda 16 years later.

A written statement was read out on Linda’s behalf during a fiery debate at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday when opposition politicians called for the courts to be given the power to sentence the most violent offenders to whole life terms.

But during the debate Ms Sturgeon argued the length of custodial sentences is “a matter for the independent court system”.

Linda strongly criticised the first minister’s position on the issue.

She said: “I am really upset to hear that Nicola Sturgeon is not supporting whole life sentences.

“She says this is the law right now but she has the power to change it if only she truly understood how victims feel.”

© Getty

Earlier this year a proposed Bill was put forward by the Tories but was voted down by SNP ministers.

Linda added: “Nicola Sturgeon would not have the opinion that these evil criminals should only serve lengthy periods of time and then be released if she truly understood how victims of such violent, horrible crime felt.

“We want to feel safe and know that these monsters are never released so they don’t get the opportunity in the future to hurt anyone else. This is why I support whole life sentences.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The law is clear that courts have powers to impose a punishment that can extend beyond a person’s life sentence and it is right that the independent court makes these decisions based on all the facts of the case.

“Any life sentence prisoner released on parole remains on licence for the rest of their life and is subject to recall at any time.”