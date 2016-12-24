Nicky ditches razor to raise money for the Archie Foundation

A dad whose son is recovering from a liver transplant has thrown away his razor for a month to help raise cash for the Archie Foundation.

Seven-year-old Kenzy Oliver from Arbroath is being treated at London’s King’s College Hospital after undergoing life-saving surgery to give him a new organ.

His dad Nicky has been inspired to join the sponsored Beards for Bairns campaign to help fund the “amazing” work done by the Archie Foundation.

The 31-year-old said today that Kenzy is doing well but “still isn’t out of the woods”.

And he paid tribute to medics in Dundee and London and the work done by the Archie Foundation, the official charity of Tayside Children’s Hospital.

Nicky said: “Staff at Ninewells have been brilliant with Kenzy and hopefully fundraising like this will help them be there for kids like him for a long time into the future.

“My experience with Kenzy makes what the Archie Foundation do real — they are great.

“People don’t hear about the little things like simply talking to him and giving him cuddly toys.

“They don’t realise the amazing work that they do until they experience it for themselves.

“I am happy to do anything that I can to help them continue to do what they do and helping out kids like Kenzy.”

Kenzy underwent a scan at the beginning of the year which revealed the liver condition he was born with had caused a serious breathing complaint.

Parents Nicky and Michelle then faced an anxious wait as Kenzy was placed on the transplant list before undergoing his operation at the beginning of the month.

Nicky said: “There are still a lot of hurdles to cross but he is getting there slowly.

“We know we will be in London for Christmas and New Year but we are uncertain how long after that.

“It is hard being away from home at Christmas but we will have a belated celebration once we are back.

“It could be days, weeks or even months – time will tell depending on how his body responds to all these changes.”

Anyone who wants to contribute to Nicky’s fundraising effort can visit beards-for-bairns-2016.everydayhero.com/uk/nicky.