Nicky Clark’s return to form boosts Dundee United for derby showdown at Dens

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson believes Nicky Clark returning to the top of his game has come at just the right time ahead of tomorrow’s Dundee derby at Dens.

Clark had struggled for fitness for most of the season, drifting in and out of the team, often from the bench.

However, the 28-year-old striker has been pivotal in United’s recent three-game winning run.

Clark made his full return from injury against Dunfermline last month, starting, scoring and grabbing an assist against his former club.

© SNS.

He also started in the wins over Partick and Inverness which followed, scoring up in the Highlands (see video below).

His good form has coincided with the team’s and that has pleased boss Robbie, who was happy to see Clark and Lawrence Shankland working in harmony as the latter netted from the penalty spot against ICT.

“It’s up to them, I think they decided,” Robbie said of the penalty.

“Clarky got the goal and Shanks was wanting to take it and get the goal himself.

“I think the two of them have got a really good understanding and link with real good quality.

“It was important we got him back and we just need to keep him fit.”

© SNS

Clark’s deal runs out at the end of the season and Robbie revealed the club are working hard to try to sign him up on a new contract.

He added: “We’ve been back and forward a wee bit at this stage with a number of them.

“Although (goalkeeper Benjamin) Siegrist signed, for some of them we have to get promoted this year.

“I think it’s important we focus on that and make a decision nearer the time.”

One player who has recently signed a new long-term deal is Declan Glass. Robbie says they will soon assess whether they will recall the 19-year-old from his loan spell at League Two Cove Rangers in January.

© Newsline

“He’s been brilliant up there and doing really well in training. He’s one we’ll assess nearer the window but the plan at the moment would be to bring him back in here with us.

“There’s a space there for him to get him some game time and maybe put some of the younger ones out.”