Nicky Clark signs two-year contract extension at Dundee United after Dundee interest

Nicky Clark has signed a two-year contract extension at Dundee United following interest from rivals Dundee.

Hitman Clark, United’s top scorer this season with 10 goals, was free to speak to other clubs about a summer transfer with six months left to run on his deal.

Dundee boss James McPake had hoped to open talks with the 29-year-old about a pre-contract move across the road to Dens Park.

However, Tangerines gaffer Micky Mellon has moved quickly to tie down his man until the summer of 2023 and Clark will not follow team-mate Paul McMullan to the Championship Dark Blues.

Of his new agreement, Clark said: “I’m delighted to get the contract signed. I am really happy at the club and have developed as a player in my time here.

“This is a good place to play football with a great dressing room group and excellent staff and facilities.

“I also enjoy a very good relationship with the United fans and I cannot wait to see them back in the stadium cheering me and the boys on as soon as possible.”

Manager Mellon echoed his striker’s sentiments, adding: “It is important that we continue to develop and improve the players we have here and Nicky is a great example of that.

“He works hard on his game, listen to advice when needed and applies himself in training and games.

“He has a lovely knack of being in the right place to finish off chances and his set-piece ability is obviously important to us.

“He is a clever player and loves being at Dundee United.”