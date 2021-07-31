Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Nicky Clark draws inspiration from Pittodrie heroics as Tam Courts sweats over Jeando Fuchs and Flo Hoti for Aberdeen clash

By Alan Temple
July 31, 2021, 10:00 am
Confident: Clark
Nicky Clark is adamant Dundee United can take confidence from their shock demolition of Aberdeen last season.

Much has changed since Micky Mellon’s Tangerines swept aside the abject Dons 3-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final showdown in April.

There is a new man at the helm at United in the form of Tam Courts.

Aberdeen are barely recognisable thanks to the marquee arrivals of former Scotland skipper Scott Brown, Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

But Clark, who turned in a splendid showing during that procession in the Granite City, is adamant the encounter is anything but irrelevant.

Clark, No.10, celebrates the win at Pittodrie

“That was one of those games where everything just went right for us,” said Clark. “Everything went exactly how we worked on it and we will take confidence from that.

“We know Aberdeen will be a really tough game — they’ve started well in the Europa League — but hopefully we can go up there and get a similar result to last time.

“It’s the same manager [Stephen Glass] and, although they’ve brought in some new players, they will probably look to play the same way and we combatted that really well last time.

“So, we’ll go up there with a really good mindset, knowing that we can win at Pittodrie.”

Enemy territory

Sunday’s trip north will represent the biggest crowd United have played in front of since 7,603 fans watched them secure a 1-1 draw against Partick Thistle at Tannadice on March 7, 2020.

It is a mouth-watering prospect for United boss Courts — even if every single one of the 6,305 supporters will be Red Army foot-soldiers.

Fans back at Pittodrie

“When I was up at their Europa League tie [5-1 win over Hacken] last Thursday, you really did feel the energy of the fans and we will, essentially, be going into the Lion’s Den with no support,” said Courts.

“However, you’ve got to look forward to that and I think it will bring a different level of energy to the game.

“The positive thing is we have a lot of experienced players who are aware of how to harness the energy of a fanbase.

Objective: Courts

“This is the first time in a long time that we’ll be playing in front of such a sizeable crowd and silencing their fans will be a key objective.”

Jeando Fuchs is being assessed after picking up a ‘slight knock’, while Flo Hoti is toiling with a heel complaint. Sunday definitely comes too soon for striker Louis Appere but it is hoped he will be back in training next week.

