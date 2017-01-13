John Rankin is looking forward to a warm return to Tannadice this weekend but insists his focus is solely on helping new club Queen of the South find their feet again in the Championship.

The former Dundee United fans favourite swapped Falkirk for the Doonhamers just last week and immediately made an impact as they defeated bottom side St Mirren 3-0 last weekend to end a miserable run of 13 league matches without victory.

And already, just a few days into life at Queens, Rankin will be back at Tannadice to take on a club he has a lot of affection for.

It may not be his first return since leaving — he started in a 1-0 Falkirk loss in October — but he has already tasted a win against the Tangerines in a 3-1 home victory for the Bairns back in September.

He said: “I’m looking forward to going back. I spent five years there and five great years, I really enjoyed myself.

“Obviously, last year was a bit of a turbulent time but I really enjoyed myself.

“I’ve played them already this season — on the end of one good result and one bad result.

“It’s always a nice place to go and there are good people. It’s a great club but we’re going up there with a job to do.”

Such is the experience and character of Rankin — something United were all too aware of during his five-year spell at Tannadice — that, despite only being at the club for a day, he was given the Queens captain’s armband in Paisley.

“After I had signed, the manager spoke to me and asked if I’d be all right with the captaincy — and it was fine by me,” Rankin said.

“Obviously, it’s a hard thing if you’re taking it off somebody else and I’ve got sympathy with Higgy (Chris Higgins).

“But the gaffer asked me to do it and it’s something I’m willing to do and, hopefully, I can help the young boys.”

It is a young squad for Rankin to come into and new manager Gary Naysmith is already making changes with three new faces starting the match at St Mirren — loanees Dom Thomas from Motherwell and Joe Thomson from Celtic joining Rankin in making debuts.

All made an impact, including Rankin, who set up the opener for Stephen Dobbie.

Rankin added: “There’s been a couple of players gone and a few come in.

“I think it’s made a big difference for the gaffer to get the result with the three new boys in the side.

“We came in not having that feeling of not winning in 13. It was different for us, so we came in and helped the boys on a bit and gave them a nudge in the right direction.

“As the gaffer said afterwards, our season has to start now. We need to look at it that way and make a push.”

Rankin also revealed it was another “well-kent” face at Tannadice that helped bring the switch to Palmerston around.

He added: “It was frustration on my own part.

“I struggle when I’m not playing games. I need to play, that’s just the way I am. I can’t sit and pick up a wage, it’s not in my make-up.

“Falkirk boss Peter Houston was great with me, he knew that. Obviously, I’d worked with him at Dundee United and he echoed my frustration and agreed with me.

“I’d spoken to him on the Monday and he was great, he really was, he was supportive throughout and I can’t thank him enough for how he dealt with it.

“I’m absolutely delighted he let me move on. Once I met Gary, we had a connection and it was as quick as that — I liked what I saw and he must have liked what he saw.

“There was no looking back, that’s what I wanted to do.”

Despite that previous run of 13 without a win, Queens come into Saturday with just one defeat in five, while United have lost two on the bounce for the first time this season. So it promises to be a tough afternoon for the Tangerines against Rankin & Co.