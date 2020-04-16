NHS workers in Dundee can now get free meals at home with Deliveroo

NHS staff across Dundee will be able to order a free meal to their homes, worth up to £20, as part of a campaign by food delivery company Deliveroo.

From Thursday, NHS workers will be eligible to receive a £20 voucher for the app, which will cover the cost of the meal and delivery.

Deliveroo will offer 50,000 vouchers initially to the country’s “heroic healthcare workers”.

The firm has also pledged to make 500,000 meals available to NHS workers in hospitals across the UK for free and announced that customers could donate towards this on the company’s app.

The company has expanded its fleet of vans to do more large-scale deliveries to hospitals across the UK.

Food for delivery to NHS hospitals has been donated by Deliveroo’s restaurant partners, led by Pizza Hut, including others such as German Doner Kebab, KFC, Itsu, Burger King and Bella Italia.

© DC Thomson

In total, the value of food donated to the initiative and the money raised from consumers and corporates amounts to over £3.5m.

Will Shu, CEO and founder of Deliveroo, said: “Whether to hospitals or homes, Deliveroo is providing NHS workers with free meals and we are incredibly proud to do so.

“This is just a small gesture of thanks for the enormous effort they are all making to save lives and protect us all.”

Charlotte Duerden, Managing Director UK of American Express, said: “We are proud to be able to help provide free meals to NHS staff as they work tirelessly to keep us safe and take care of those in need during this crisis.”

Deliveroo will continue to fundraise as it seeks to extend this offer further. Any funding raised will be committed to free meals for healthcare workers or will be given directly to the NHS.

Details on how to redeem the £20 voucher can be found here.