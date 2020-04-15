NHS worker ‘close to tears’ after donations from Dundee Home Bargains staff

A Dundee NHS worker said she was “close to tears” after generous shop assistants donated almost £200 worth of toiletries for hospital patients.

As visitors are not allowed to visit patients during the coronavirus outbreak, many are left without enough toiletries or things to keep themselves entertained, like magazines and crossword puzzles.

Janice Keillor, an occupational therapist at Royal Victoria Hospital, put out an appeal for donations on social media.

After seeing the post, Paul Stuart from Home Bargains on the Kingsway immediately said he and his team wanted to help, and said they could also provide things like magazines and bottles of juice.

Janice said: “Relatives can’t visit their loved ones just now, so we are running low on toiletries like shower gel and deodorants.

“I put out a post on Facebook and Paul immediately messaged me back saying they would see what they could do.

“I went along, got a trolley and he told me to fill it up.

“It wasn’t until I got to the checkout that I asked: ‘who is actually paying for all this stuff?’

“The staff started digging into their pockets and made up a collection of £178.”

Janice told the Tele she was “really shocked and close to tears” and couldn’t believe their generosity.

She added: “One girl came over and handed over her bank card, and another put some money into an envelope.

“They are starting work at Home Bargains at 4am some days and they might have husbands and wives back home who are out of work, but they were still willing to give their own money to help other people.”

Janice took the donations straight to Royal Victoria Hospital, and they are now being handed out to all the different wards.

She said the donations will go a long way to helping patients at the hospital.

Janice continued: “We need things like shower gel so we can get the patients washed and dressed properly.

“It’s become really difficult when loved ones are not able to drop stuff off for them.

“This pandemic has brought a lot of people together and shown there is a lot of generosity out there.”