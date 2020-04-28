NHS volunteers overwhelmed by donations already received – but say there is still room for lots more

NHS volunteers have been overwhelmed by donations during the Tele’s Essentials Box Campaign – but say there is still room for lots more.

The 20 strong volunteer team – some of whom came out of retirement to help – have been assisting employees in preparing the boxes for patients and staff.

Gregor Angus and Marcel Al-Horoub are both hoping to become medical students this year and were already involved in volunteer work with the NHS.

The pair are usually found on geriatric wards talking to patients and helping out staff – but have turned their attention to donations and have said while the amount has been overwhelming its nothing they can’t handle.

Gregor, from Newport, said: “We decided to start volunteering as a way of supporting our applications for becoming medical students and we have done it for nearly two years now.

“Currently we are sorting out packages with the donations which have come from all over, boxing them up for Covid-19 patients and delivering them all over the hospital too.

“It’s been a good amount but nothing we can’t manage so we could always do with more.

“It is definitely helping to lift the patients’ spirits.

“I am finding it very satisfying, coming in and helping out so I think the volunteering has definitely strengthened our passion for becoming medical students.”

Marcel, from Tayport, added: “It is especially good for people who are coming in and haven’t had a chance to bring anything with them.

“I would just urge the public to keep sending donations in, we could always do with more.”

Alison Smith retired from her role within the employability services department at NHS Tayside in January.

However it was short lived and she is now back working alongside the donations team.

She said: “As a team we have been absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness of the people in Tayside and blown away by the way that people have pulled together.

“In a way you expect this from the people of this area as they are so kind anyway, but they have gone the extra mile.

“The way that people have thought about what a vulnerable person might like is just so inspiring.

“What has been terrific also is the way the people in the hospital have all pulled together and joined in to do their very, very best. It makes a very difficult situation maybe just a little better.

“It is quite humbling. The public have been remarkable and we are so grateful.”

HOW TO DONATE

You can drop smaller items off at the reception area of Ninewells Hospital, but for larger donations email donationscovid19.tayside@nhs.net to arrange a time for collection.

WHAT’S NEEDED

Non-perishable foods, tea, coffee, shampoo, deodorant, hand cream, face cream, phone chargers, magazines, books.

OR DONATE CASH

Cash donations to support essentials boxes can be made via nhstayside.scot.nhs.uk/GettingInvolved/FundraisingandDonations