NHS tells anyone living with worker at Covid-hit chicken factory they must self-isolate for 14 days as cases spiral

Anyone living with a worker at 2 Sisters food processing factory in Coupar Angus is now being told to self-isolate, as it emerged there are now 43 positive Covid-19 cases linked to the plant.

The factory was closed on Monday when news of an outbreak emerged, with workers advised to self-isolate until August 31.

Now that advice has been widened to include anyone who lives with a factory worker.

Of the 43 positive cases, 37 are staff and six are contacts.

NHS Tayside has said the cases have mild symptoms and none has required medical care

Dr Emma Fletcher, Associate Director of Public Health for NHS Tayside, said, “This is a critical change to our advice this evening. We are putting in place this extra measure to help prevent further spread of the infection in the community.

“It’s also really important that everyone in the Tayside area is extra vigilant in following the FACTS guidance, in particular the over 70s, and those who were shielding or in high-risk groups.

“A large proportion of the workforce has already come forward for testing which is excellent but we would strongly encourage all workers who have not yet been tested to take up this offer, even if they don’t have any symptoms.

“We continue to work closely with the factory and Local Authority colleagues to ensure that all workers have the right information and support to access testing.”