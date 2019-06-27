NHS Tayside’s interim chairman John Brown to step down

NHS Tayside’s interim chairman is to step down in the near future after 15 months of bringing the health board into line.

John Brown told a board meeting today it was his last as chairman, with vice-chair Lorna Birse-Stewart poised to take the reins until a permanent successor is found.

He said today: “This is my last meeting as chair of NHS Tayside.

“My time as interim chairman is coming to an end as we come to the end of this cycle.

“I’m returning to my role in Glasgow and the national work I do. I’ve got mixed emotions.

“I have enjoyed working on the challenges that Tayside has brought but I have been very pleased by the improvements we have been able to make happen.”

Mr Brown was appointed in April last year after his predecessor, Professor John Connell, was asked to resign and previous chief executive Lesley McLay was relieved of her duties by the Scottish Government.

He has overseen a reduction in excess spending by the board, but the service continues to contend with problems relating to waiting times for operations.

Mr Brown will leave on June 30.

He paid tribute to the staff he has worked with since his appointment, including former chief executive Malcolm Wright – now head of NHS Scotland – and current head Grant Archibald.

Mr Brown added: “I’m very grateful to everyone that has played a part in this.”