NHS Tayside’s Emergency Department teams are encouraging people to stay at home to avoid icy conditions.

In the past week hundreds of people have attended the Emergency Departments at Ninewells Hospital and Perth Royal Infirmary after suffering trips and falls on the ice.

There has been a sharp increase in people needing treatment for slip and trip injuries such as broken bones, including hip fractures and minor head injuries- with many requiring surgery for their injuries.

Dr Julie Ronald, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, is urging people in Tayside to avoid going out in the wintry weather as much as possible to help protect the NHS.

She said: “Winter is often a very busy period for our Emergency Department and we have experienced a marked increase in the number of patients with broken bones attending due to the icy conditions in recent weeks. This demand is on top of the ongoing challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To help protect the NHS, we are encouraging people not to go out in icy conditions unless it is absolutely necessary. If they do have to leave their homes, they should ensure they dress warmly, wear sensible shoes with a good grip and take care when on icy surfaces.

“If you want to stay safe whilst walking on icy paths, our advice is to Walk Like a Penguin – bend the knees, point feet slightly outwards, and extend arms to each side. Walk flat footed, taking short slow steps and keep your centre of gravity over your feet.”

She added: “It’s important that everyone knows that the way people access A&E services has changed in the past month across Scotland to make sure everyone gets the right care in the right place.

“If you think you need A&E but it’s not life-threatening, you should now call NHS 24 on 111 first, day or night, to be directed to the right NHS service.

“If A&E is the most appropriate place to provide the right care, patients will either be directly referred to A&E by NHS 24 or a telephone or video consultation with one of the clinical team.”

For information on how to look after common winter illnesses at home, and for tips on staying safe during icy weather click here.

Scotland could also be set to face its coldest night this winter as forecasters warn temperatures could drop as low as -15C overnight into Friday.