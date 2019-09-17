NHS Tayside will not release Brexit plans due to ‘sensitivity’ as UK prepares for possible no-deal

NHS Tayside has ruled out publishing its Brexit plans due to their “sensitivity”.

The health board’s interim chairwoman, Lorna Birse-Stewart, met other board chiefs and Health Secretary Jeane Freeman to discuss Brexit.

She told a board meeting the service should update its “state of readiness” for a no-deal Brexit.

However, it has refused to publish its plans, despite pressure mounting on UK public bodies to disclose them following the release of the UK Government’s “reasonable worst case scenarios”.

The Operation Yellowhammer papers – published after MPs voted to force the government’s hand – revealed up to three-quarters of medicines could be limited in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The health board said: “NHS Tayside has a draft Brexit readiness plan which is currently under review.

“The plan has been informed by UK Government and Scottish Government planning assumptions and these documents are ‘official sensitive’.”

The SNP said: “While this is a matter for NHS Tayside, the bottom line is none of this should even be necessary – the fact we are even discussing the possibility of food and medicine shortages in peacetime is ridiculous.”

Health bodies have warned that failing to secure a deal will push local health services “to the brink”.

The British Medical Association (BMA) council chairman Chaand Nagpaul said the impending winter – coupled with a no-deal Brexit – would see “the disintegration of the health service” become more likely.

The BMA also fears staff shortages, despite a U-turn by the government on ending freedom of movement the day after Brexit.

MPs have voted to require the government to seek a deadline extension into January if a deal is not secured by October 19.

If a deal is secured, the UK will leave the European Union on October 31.