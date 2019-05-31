NHS Tayside ‘will learn lessons’ from findings of damning parliamentary report

NHS Tayside has pledged it will “learn lessons” from the findings of a damning parliamentary report on years of financial woes and mismanagement.

John Brown, chairman of the health service for the last year, has expressed confidence in the board and senior managers, insisting: “The board has learned the lessons from the issues highlighted.”

Wednesday’s Scottish Parliament scrutiny committee report concluded NHS Tayside had “much work to do” to restore public confidence following a series of scandals that led to a management shake-up in April last year.

The board was criticised over the “confusing” decision to double former chief executive Lesley McLay’s pay-off while local and national health chiefs were criticised over their failure to intervene in known cases of poor financial management.

In a comprehensive response to the 83-page report, Mr Brown said work was already being done to bring NHS Tayside back into line.

“It is important for all of our staff to know their hard work is being recognised and people can see that progress has been made since April 2018,” he said.

“The improvements would not have been possible without their ongoing support and they have remained determined and committed to delivering high-quality care.

“We will ensure we continue to support them to provide the best care for our patients, service users and their families as we press ahead with our plans.”

In April the Tele reported on new plans which will see NHS Tayside assess its performance every three years instead of annually. The plan aims to cut £96.9m from the board’s budget with all patients seen on time by March 2022.

Mr Brown added: “I am confident the new leadership team is making significant progress in terms of returning NHS Tayside to financial stability and improving performance for 2019/20 and beyond.”