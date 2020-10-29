NHS Tayside vows to tackle growing issue of bed blocking across region’s hospitals

Health bosses have vowed to tackle the growing issue of bed blocking across Tayside.

New figures have revealed the number of patients staying in hospital after they have been declared able to leave has almost doubled since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of August there were 66 patients bed blocking in the Tayside hospitals, including 31 from Dundee, 16 from Angus, 12 from Perth and Kinross and seven from Fife – the target is 50.

It marks an increase in figures since April, when there were 35 people bed blocking.

That followed a concerted effort to clear as many hospital beds as possible to free them up for coronavirus patients.

The number of days in a month people over the age of 75 were delayed also rose from 268 in April to 576 in August – however this is still 44% of pre-coronavirus levels.

Vicky Irons, chief officer of the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership, said this is partially because more people want care at home rather than having to go into a care home.

Speaking at a NHS Tayside Board meeting, she said: “All of the health and social care partnerships have seen significant increases in demand for providing care for people in their own homes.

“A lot of people are trying to get their loved one’s requirements at home rather than have them going into a care home with all the restrictions that brings.

“We are still doing everything we can to continue to decrease the number of people with delayed discharges but there are capacity issues across the system.”

Meanwhile Gordon Paterson, chief officer of the Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “We are doing everything we can to maintain the performance we had achieved in April but it is becoming increasingly challenging to do so.

“We are seeing staff who were redeployed elsewhere coming back to non-Covid health services who can support discharges and we are relying on independent care providers, but they are also experiencing pressures.

“The key priority for us moving forward is to continue to challenge this and we are monitoring it very closely.”