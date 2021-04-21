NHS Tayside visiting to restart for patients from next week

NHS Tayside has announced that patient visiting will be allowed to restart from next week after new government guidance.

Relatives will be able to visit people who are unwell in hospital whilst following rules around face coverings.

The new visiting arrangements will come into effect across NHS Tayside from April 26 as other lockdown rules ease.

The health board says they have adopted a staged approach to the reintroduction of family support.

Visitors will be asked to follow infection control measures, like not attending if they are unwell or have Covid-19 symptoms.

Visits will be by appointment only, with friends and relatives asked to contact the ward to arrange a time to attend.

Movement around the hospital must be limited as much as possible and any gathering in public areas of the hospital must be avoided.

Those attending will also be asked to provide their details for the Test and Protect programme.

NHS Tayside’s director of nursing and midwifery, Claire Pearce, said: “I am delighted to be able to carefully welcome back visitors into our hospitals as we understand the comfort and support that family members and loved ones provide to people in hospital.

“However, it is vital that we follow Scottish Government guidance and keep our patients, staff and the public safe. I would ask all visitors to carefully follow the guidance and infection control measures in place.

“Where appropriate we will continue to offer virtual visiting for patients using telephones, tablets, and laptops to allow people to keep in touch with their loved ones.”

NHS Tayside said anyone with questions about visiting arrangements or the rules in place should speak to the nurse in charge of the ward.

Separate arrangements are in place for those who are pregnant, with women allowed named visitors.

The health board said patients should continue to attend hospital for outpatient clinic appointments and for planned procedures.

However, if they have an appointment they should attend alone.

The exception to this is for children and vulnerable adults, who can be accompanied by one essential person, the health board said.