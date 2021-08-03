NHS Tayside urge people who had Covid-19 in summer spike to get jabbed

Recently had Covid? It’s ‘time to get jabbed’ as NHS Tayside call for all those infected during the spike to now get vaccinated.

The health board are calling for all those who had Covid-19 during the most recent spike in infections to get vaccinated.

It comes as Scotland begins to reach the four week mark since the peak of infections that arose after the Scotland vs England Euro 2020 match.

Infection rates decrease

As infection rates decrease across the country, NHS Tayside have said that anyone who tested positive more than 28 days ago are now eligible to be vaccinated.

Director of Public Health, Dr Emma Fletcher said: “Four weeks ago, we saw the highest number of new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Tayside as the third wave of the pandemic peaked.

“Today, we’re seeing a much more positive picture, but to keep infection rates lower, especially as the next academic year approaches, we need to continue to get as many people as possible vaccinated.

“Anyone who tests positive for the virus is currently advised to wait 28 days to get vaccinated.

“This means that many people across Tayside had to miss their appointments for either their first or second dose in recent weeks.

“Now that we are 28 days past the peak of infections in Tayside, I am urging everyone who is now eligible to get jabbed.

“It is really important to get the vaccine, even if you have recently had the infection, to give you the best protection possible.”

Tayside drop in clinics

This week, drop in clinics are available in Tayside every day this week from 10am until 6pm in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross for everyone eligible to get vaccinated.

Anyone aged over 18 or over by October 31 this year who has not had their first jab, or had their first jab over eight weeks ago can turn up without appointment to the following clinics:

Caird Hall, Dundee

Dewar’s Centre, Perth

Reid Hall, Forfar

Abroath Community Centre

Montrose Town Hall

Dr Fletcher continued: “We will continue running our drop-in clinics over the coming weeks to make sure that everyone can get both doses of the vaccine as soon as they are eligible.

“Our vaccination bus will also be returning to Dundee, with vaccination clinics running at Dens Road and Stack Leisure Park later this month. Further details will be shared nearer the time.

“By getting the jab you are protecting yourself and people around you and helping all of us to get out of this pandemic as quickly and safely as possible.”