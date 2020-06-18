NHS Tayside urge people to remain vigilant against coronavirus scams

NHS Tayside is warning the public to be on the look out for scams linked to the coronavirus.

Due to the coronavirus crisis more people are facing issues from employment and debt, to housing and health, leaving them in vulnerable situations.

The uncertainty and anxiety caused by the pandemic means that people are more likely to fall victim to a scam.

As part of Scams Awareness Fortnight, a warning has been issued urging consumers to stay alert.

Dr Ellie Hothersall, Consultant in Public Health Medicine with NHS Tayside and lead of the Test and Protect programme in Tayside said: “It is important for people to be vigilant to possible scams and to always double check who they are speaking to before giving out any information.

“We want to make sure that people are confident in the Test and Protect programme and can be sure they are speaking with a legitimate contact tracer if they are contacted.

“If you have any concerns about the authenticity of a contact tracing call, you should take the caller’s full name and phone NHS Tayside’s switchboard on 01382 660111. Ask to be put through to the Test and Protect Contact Tracing Team who can verify the call for you.”

As part of the Test and Protect programme, anyone who tests positive for the virus will receive a call from someone working with the contact tracing team.

You will be asked questions such as who you live with, the people you have been nearby recently and where you have been. The team will then decide who, out of those you have been near recently, should be classes as contacts.

Those ‘contacts’ will then be traced by the team to inform them and give them advice. They will not be told the identity of the person who has tested positive for the virus unless that person has given permission for that information to be shared.

Members of the public are advised that contact tracers will never ask for bank details, never request your medical records, never ask for your passwords or ask you to set up any and will never ask for your social media identities, login details or those details for your contacts.

Scams can also be reported to the Citizens Advice, through their helpline on 0808 223 1133. For advice regarding scams see Advice Direct Scotland or contact 0808 800 9060.