NHS Tayside to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community at Pride parade

NHS Tayside is supporting the first Perthshire Pride parade which takes place on Saturday.

The health board is inviting people to march under its banner in celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community in Tayside.

Staff from NHS Tayside are meeting in the South Inch car park at 11.30am and will be carrying the NHS Tayside rainbow flag and banner. The march towards the Pride Village on Mill Street will set off at noon.

Dr Sarah Allstaff, NHS Tayside consultant in sexual health, said: “NHS Tayside is committed to delivering quality, person-centred, safe and effective services to all our patients.

“We are also equally committed to being an inclusive and fair workplace for all of our staff.

“Please join us as allies, friends and family as we march in solidarity and stand shoulder to shoulder with the wider LGBTQ+ community in Tayside.

“You don’t have to be LGBTQ+ to be part of the LGBTQ+ community. Allies are an important part of the community and we want to welcome everyone who believes in equal rights for all to join us as allies at Pride.”

Anyone who wants to march with NHS Tayside at Perthshire Pride and would like more details should contact laurashepherd@nhs.net