NHS Tayside to set up new BAME staff network

A new network for NHS staff from black, Asian and other minority ethnic backgrounds is to be set up in Tayside.

An initial meeting on the idea has already been held, and now staff at the health board are looking to take the next steps to officially set up the network.

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement across the world, the new network would be open to all clinical and non-clinical staff alike at NHS Tayside.

Once the network has been set up, it will offer BAME staff members an opportunity to support one another and give them a platform to share their experiences.

It is hoped the creation of this new staff network will help to promote equality and diversity at NHS Tayside as well as helping to connect BAME employees with the health board.

It is understood the new BAME network will follow the same structure as the health board’s current staff organisations, such as its disability and LGBTQ networks.

George Doherty, director of workforce for the board, said: “NHS Tayside is supporting the establishment of a black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) network to offer a forum through which all staff from BAME backgrounds irrespective of their role in the organisation can share experiences, offer support, and network with one another.

“As an employer committed to promoting and supporting equality and diversity, we believe that establishing a network will help promote a greater sense of connection for colleagues from BAME backgrounds with ourselves as an employer.

“The BAME network mirrors similar work promoting opportunities for engagement with our LGBTQ and disability staff.

“An initial meeting to discuss establishing a BAME network has been held and work is now being progressed by BAME colleagues and other stakeholders to take forward this initiative.”

Staff at NHS Tayside will now progress the plans to set up a BAME staff network.