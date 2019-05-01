NHS Tayside to record and publish audio of meetings online for public to access

NHS Tayside is set to make its meetings better available to the public after its board agreed to publish audio recordings of open discussions online.

The health board discussed the issue of recording meetings following a spell of absence by a regular minute-taker.

Dundee City Council representative Ken Lynn suggested that audio recordings produced for the purposes of minute-taking in the event of the secretary being absent should be published online in the name of public transparency.

He said: “Several councils, of which Dundee is not one, are starting to live-stream proceedings. I am not suggesting that, although it would be low cost, but might I suggest recordings are put online? This is a public meeting after all.”

He added this would not apply to reserved business, but confessed that there would be technical challenges: “We can’t just stick an audio recorder in the middle of the table,” he said.

Colin Stewart, Perth and Kinross representative, suggested the same could be done for health board sub-committees as well.

Chairman John Brown said the board would aim to start doing this in the near future – pending technical issues relating to the set-up of such an arrangement.

He said: “If the board wants to have its standing committees and main board meetings recorded and made available to the public the challenge to the team is to make it so.”