NHS Tayside to offer free support to local businesses to help improve staff health and wellbeing

NHS Tayside is offering free support to local businesses to help them support employee physical and mental health.

The health board’s Workplace Team are offering free, confidential guidance to workplaces to help them create a safe and healthy working environment for their staff.

Workplace Programme Manager, Pat Davidson said: “Our free service can help local businesses to achieve a healthier, motivated and productive workforce.

“Engaging with the Healthy Working Lives programme demonstrates to your workforce and customers that you care about your employees.

“All of our advice and information is provided free of charge and we are here to support businesses every step of the way.”

Examples of how the team can help include; providing training for managers to help increase their knowledge about topics such as stress, in work poverty, resilience and mental health and alcohol.

The team can also help to promote national health and wellbeing campaigns inside the workplace to help engage employees as well as help to create workplace policies around mental health, smoking, drugs and alcohol.

Workplaces with less than 250 staff can also request free advice on occupational health and safety issues from a specialist adviser and businesses that register for the national Healthy Working Lives programme can be supporting in working towards bronze, silver or gold awards.

For more information contact the NHS Tayside Workplace Team on Tay-UHB.workplaceteam@nhs.net.