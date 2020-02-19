NHS Tayside to apologise to family of woman who died after ‘exceptionally high-risk’ surgery

NHS Tayside has been criticised by a regulator after it made the “unreasonable” decision to refer a woman who later died for high-risk cancer surgery.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) says the recommendation that the woman underwent kidney surgery was disproportionate.

She had been diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma – a type of kidney cancer – that was later assessed as being “low-risk”.

However, doctors referred the late woman – named as Mrs A in public reports – for the surgery at Ninewells Hospital in August 2017.

Following the surgery she developed excess fluid around her lungs and an infection, and was then sent home in September for end-of-life care. She died the next day.

Mrs A’s family filed an official complaint with the health board but felt the internal investigation did not identify or address all of the issues surrounding her treatment.

Investigators from the SPSO have since taken advice from independent experts and concluded that there were issues with the decision to proceed with treatment and how this decision was reached.

They also found fault with how a post-surgical haemothorax – a build-up of blood in the lungs – was diagnosed and treated, along with the quality of nursing care Mrs A was given.

Mrs A was also judged to have been given inadequate pain relief for her palliative care.

The ombudsman has issued nine recommendations relating to medical practice and complaint handling, all of which are reported to have been accepted by NHS Tayside.

Health chiefs say they have already taken action to address some of the concerns put to them by the regulator.

The SPSO report concluded: “The board has accepted the recommendations and will act on them accordingly.”

NHS Tayside has been approached for comment.