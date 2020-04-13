NHS Tayside testing almost 300 staff members a day for signs of Covid-19

NHS Tayside has revealed the health board is testing close to 300 staff members a day for Covid-19.

Speaking in a video posted to the NHS Tayside’s YouTube channel, chief executive Grant Archibald praised the “great work” of the Ninewells virology lab team who were leading to efforts to keep as many staff on the front line as possible.

Mr Archibald said: “They’ve put us in the lead in the testing of staff and staff close contacts for the coronavirus.

“That’s been a huge achievement and now we are almost doing 300 tests a day. Importantly, they are turning them round in 24 hours.”

Mr. Archibald also offer his praised those working behind the scenes to create new infrastructure to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak, including the efforts to increase critical care and intensive care capacity at its specialist acute facility.

He said: “A big thank you to the estates department and the marvellous work they have done in creating the hospital within the hospital here at Ninewells and the work they have done in creating the capacity for ICU facilities and for creating the community assessment hubs.”

“The medical physics department are enjoying some publicity lately and rightly so. They work hard to transfer and transform some of our existing kit so that it can be used in our expansion of ICU.

“They have, for example, converted 26 anaesthetic machines to be used to be used as ventilators. That has been an immense piece of work and we are so impressed by what they have achieved.”

NHS Tayside’s chief executive also recognised the work of those keeping the facilities at Ninewells in running order as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit.

“The other thing we have to appreciate is everybody working so hard to make sure we have the theatre greens ready for our staff to work in the key departments, Mr Archibald said.

“The laundry which is doing all the linens, the porters and the domestics who are making sure our environments are safe and patients are transferred between departments.

“And really all the other infrastructure that exists; radiology, IT and others. Everybody working hard to ensure one thing – that we in NHS Tayside respond as a highly effective team to deliver for you, the community and patients of Tayside, the best services that you would expect of us.”

He added: “The key message is that we want to thank all the staff working within the NHS Tayside family. 14,000 strong people all working in a committed, adaptable way to deal with the challenge we are facing in the form of coronavirus.”

“We look to support our staff and we are so grateful for their huge efforts in helping us respond to this challenge.”

