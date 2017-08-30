NHS Tayside takes smoking on site ‘very seriously’

Andrew Radley, consultant in public health for NHS Tayside, said they operate a strict no smoking policy.

He said the health board asks staff, patients and visitors to respect this policy by not smoking on NHS Tayside premises.

He added: “In NHS Tayside there are several measures in place to ensure our existing no smoking policy is followed.

“These include the use of clear signage around all sites informing patients, visitors and staff that NHS Tayside grounds are smoke-free areas and a pre-recorded loudspeaker message is played at Ninewells Hospital to reinforce this.

“As a health-promoting organisation, NHS Tayside takes breach of the policy very seriously and regularly communicates reminders of the smoking ban to patients, staff and visitors through both internal and external communications.

“Staff and members of the public share the responsibility for adhering to the smoke-free ground policy at NHS Tayside. It aims to maintain a safe, healthy working environment and improve the health of the population of Tayside by providing smoke-free sites. We have recently updated our smoking policy to allow the use of e-cigarettes on NHS Tayside grounds, though they remain prohibited in buildings and enclosed spaces.

“NHS Tayside Smoke Free Services provides smoking cessation services and support available to NHS staff, patients and members of the public, including the availability of nicotine replacement therapy.”