NHS Tayside staff are being encouraged to take part in greener travel by signing up to share their car journey to work.

Liftshare aims to promote the benefits to commuters of sharing their drive to work, which can save time, money and help the environment.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said many staff travel alone by car but by sharing the journey with a passenger or two, especially on the daily commute, drivers can save themselves hundreds of pounds a year, as well as easing local pollution and congestion.

NHS Tayside staff had the opportunity to learn more about sustainable travel at information stands in Ninewells Hospital and Murray Royal Hospital.

Staff were able to request personalised travel plans, which provides information about all the ways they can get to work such as public transport and bike, walking and car routes.

Philip Wilde, head of environmental management at NHS Tayside, said: “Reconsidering the way we travel to work is a great way to reduce CO2 emissions.

“Car sharing can bring many benefits in terms of saving money, reducing wear and tear on your vehicle, freeing up parking spaces and easing congestion.”