NHS Tayside staff to receive free personal items as part of donation scheme for frontline workers

NHS Tayside will receive a charity gift this week as part of a scheme to thank frontline healthcare workers.

The supplies – known as ‘pick me up pallets’- will be delivered this week across the UK and Ireland, in the second wave of donations from brands who have come together in a bid to say thank you.

Blue Light Card, the UK’s largest discount service for the NHS and emergency services, has partnered with the charity In Kind Direct and distribution firm Unipart Logistics.

Together, they’re delivering free pallets of ‘pick me up’ items to 25 NHS Trusts across Scotland, England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland.

The pallets, which will be unpacked in each NHS Trust for frontline workers to choose from, include a mix of personal care items and treats, to support and put a smile on the faces of those working so hard to protect our communities and save lives.

© Supplied

Items include soft drinks, biscuit selections and health and beauty products.

Brands contributing to this round of Blue Light Card pick me up pallets include Coca-Cola, L’Oréal, Herbal Essences and Unilever.

Tom Dalby, CEO of Blue Light Card, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic means that the NHS and emergency services are even more stretched than usual, and will be selflessly and tirelessly working to keep us safe, healthy and supported, often going into unknown dangers to do so. It’s times like this we value our blue light community even more.

“We felt like we wanted to give back and support our members on the front line, alongside our discounts and offers online.

“The pallets of ‘pick me up’ items are our way of saying ‘thank you’ for their dedication over the past few months, and hopefully contain items to bring a smile to people’s faces and to genuinely help.

“We are very grateful to all of the generous companies that have donated items to help.”

Rosanne Gray, CEO at In Kind Direct, said: “The frontline services being provided by local charities have been critical throughout lockdown in reducing the burden on NHS staff and volunteers, getting people back on their feet after time in hospital, and supporting others to self-isolate safely.

“Our partnership with Blue Light Card allows us to utilise our logistics infrastructure to support NHS workers alongside thousands of charities, to ensure those in crisis keep receiving the care and support they need. We hope more businesses see what is possible and step up and help however they can.”

Other ongoing support to NHS workers includes discounts, deals and competitions available online for Blue Light Card members – with online registration available at the organisation’s website.