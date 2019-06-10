NHS Tayside staff to be balloted on industrial action in support of colleagues

NHS Tayside staff are to be balloted on industrial action in support of colleagues.

Unite the Union confirmed today it is holding a ballot for staff at the beleaguered board over a perceived failure to acknowledge duties of pharmacy support workers.

The unions claim pharmacy support staff are on a lower pay band than they should be.

They also allege there had been a failure to follow agreed processes as per the Partnership Agreement with trade unions.

Susan Robertson, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “Despite several job evaluations, NHS Tayside has failed to acknowledge the duties carried out by pharmacy support workers.

“This dedicated and professional group of workers are currently at a lower grade than they should be.

“Unite has launched repeated appeals and grievances but our members’ concerns have been ignored. Pharmacy support workers have done everything asked of them throughout this flawed process. They have provided overwhelming evidence to substantiate a higher pay grade, yet this has been blocked at every turn by NHS Tayside.

“This is not simply about money, it is about respect and recognition for the crucial work done within NHS Tayside hospitals.”

Director of workforce George Doherty said: “NHS Tayside has been advised by Unite of its intention to ballot pharmacy support workers on industrial action.

“The union has raised an issue relating to the grading process of Agenda for Change Band 2 pharmacy support workers in Tayside. This post was evaluated through the process agreed under the NHS Tayside Agenda for Change (AFC) framework, which was developed with all our trades unions and professional organisations, including Unite.

​“While we are disappointed at Unite’s decision to ballot members on industrial action, we are assured that the pharmacy support workers’ review has been dealt with fairly and appropriately in partnership through the Agenda for Change process, agreed both locally and nationally.

“We remain committed to partnership working with all trades unions and professional organisations and would encourage Unite to return to working in partnership.”