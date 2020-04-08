NHS Tayside staff begin converting medical equipment into ventilators as Covid-19 challenges continue

NHS Tayside staff have begun converting medical equipment into ventilators which will be used to treat patients with coronavirus.

Staff at NHS Tayside’s medical physics department have been carrying out the work to create the ventillators, which are used to help those suffering from the virus breathe.

The new machines have now been approved and will be used in a newly built intensive care units.

NHS Tayside’s Head of Medical Physics, Professor David Sutton said: “NHS Tayside medical physics staff have been working very hard over the last couple of weeks and, to date, repurposed 26 anaesthetic machines to enable them to function as ventilators.

“I would like to thank the medical physics team, a group of staff who are often unseen by our patients and the public, for their dedication and hard work which is making such a difference at this time.”