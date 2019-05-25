NHS Tayside staff are the Star attraction at Apex Hotel glitzy event

Staff at NHS Tayside celebrated success at a glitzy event at the Apex Hotel on Thursday.

Hundreds of employees attended the health board’s Staff Appreciation and Recognition (Star) Awards.

Nominations came from members of the public and fellow members of staff in recognition of colleagues delivering outstanding patient care and going the extra mile in their jobs.

The finalists in each category were invited to the ceremony when the gold, silver and bronze winners were presented with awards.

NHS Tayside chairman John Brown said it had been “fantastic” to see the hard work and dedication of staff recognised.

He added: “It is a great honour to be nominated by colleagues and members of the public and I would like to congratulate everyone who won an award, all of our finalists and nominees.”

The Star Awards were delivered in partnership with Tayside Health Fund and the Apex Hotel.

NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald said: “The people of Tayside have really supported these awards by nominating individuals, teams and services in their hundreds and this reflects the high regard our committed staff are held in by local communities.”