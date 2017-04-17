NHS Tayside is spending more than £1 million each year on prescribing “everyday” drugs such as paracetamol, new figures have revealed.

Information obtained by the Tele showed that between April 2013 and January 2017 the health board spent more than £5.3m on prescribing paracetamol, aspirin and ibuprofen to patients.

Just over half of the 1.6m prescriptions issued were for paracetamol, 36% were for aspirin and the remaining 13% were for ibuprofen.

In all, the board spent at least £1.3m each year from 2013/14 to 2015/16, and the most recent figure showed it had spent £1.1m in 2016/17.

Paracetamol, ibuprofen and aspirin are available in most pharmacies and supermarkets for as little as 20p.

However, David Gill, lead clinician in pharmacoeconomics at NHS Tayside — who examines the value of prescription drugs — said many prescriptions varied from their off-the-shelf counterparts and couldn’t be directly compared.

In addition, not every prescription written by medics is collected by a patient and doesn’t count towards the overall spend.

Mr Gill said: “Currently 80% of patients prescribed medications such as paracetamol in Tayside are either children or are over 60 years of age.

“Medications such as aspirin, paracetamol and ibuprofen will be prescribed in a variety of formulations and strengths not necessarily available over the counter such as those in liquid preparation form.

“For example, the main use of aspirin is not as a painkiller but as part of prevention of heart disease.

“Daily costs of aspirin for this use per patient are similar to other drugs such as common blood pressure lowering medicines and statins.

“The number of tablets provided per prescription will vary and therefore it would not be possible to make a cost comparison with a single unit of over the counter bought medications.”

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said care had to be taken to ensure “unnecessary” prescriptions were not being dispensed.

He added: “While there may be some cases where they are necessary, far too often prescriptions are provided for drugs available to buy off the shelf at a fraction of the cost at pharmacies.

“Hardly a day goes by without someone calling for more money to be put into the NHS.”