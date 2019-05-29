NHS Tayside slammed after reports found in hospital that closed 16 years ago

NHS Tayside is facing fresh criticism after it admitted finding papers concerning the day-to-day running of a former hospital more than a decade after the issue first came to light.

The health board’s chief executive Grant Archibald said “a small number of documents” were recently found at Strathmartine Hospital – but insists none of the material was confidential.

However, local campaigner Karen McAulay said the papers included internal memos, invoices and inspection reports.

Ms McAulay, who found the papers in March, said: “I no longer care about what classification any documentation is labelled as – it should not be on site.

“I am saddened and appalled NHS Tayside continues to show such disregard for its own patients.

“The level of incompetence it continues to demonstrate is quite frankly incomprehensible.”

Her findings come more than a decade after an NHS report criticised the health board about the manner of its departure from Strathmartine. The 2008 NHS Quality Improvement Scotland report said the board had been wrong to treat a previous discovery of confidential reports as “an isolated incident”.

NHS Tayside staff have since been back to the site several times to clear out confidential papers.

A spokeswoman for the health board said: “Following claims that documents had been found on the site of the former Strathmartine Hospital, NHS Tayside arranged for access to the site and a sweep of the buildings was undertaken.

“A small number of documents were retrieved from the debris of one building on the site. None of these documents was related to patients and they did not contain any patient identifiable data.

“The current site owners advise that due to health and safety risks, the site should not be accessed by members of the public.”

Strathmartine was decommissioned in the 1980s and finally closed in 2003, but has since become a frequent target for urban explorers and vandals.