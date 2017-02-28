NHS Tayside has spent £443,693 in pay-offs over the last five years.

Figures released under the freedom of information act revealed the health board’s spending in severance packages since April 2012.

A maximum of 26 severance packages have been settled since then, but in years where there were between zero and five pay-offs, NHS Tayside has not provided exact figures.

For example, in the financial year 2012/13, £37,900 was paid out, potentially to only one person.

The year with the highest number of packages was 2014/15, when £199,752 was handed out in six settlements.

In addition to this, due to freedom of information legislation, NHS Tayside has not revealed what departments those given severance deals worked in.

It said all packages agreed had been scrutinised by an independent panel and the Scottish Government.

Liam Kerr, Scottish Tory MSP for the North East, questioned whether the payouts were a good use of taxpayers’ money.

He said: “Given the calamitous state of NHS Tayside’s finances, the public will rightly be concerned about these figures.

“While severance packages can be appropriate under the right circumstances, it is important that payouts are not excessive.

“Most importantly, public bodies cannot be seen to be rewarding failure.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are clear with boards that we expect them to ensure appropriate staffing is in place and we are committed to maintaining our policy of no compulsory redundancies.”

An NHS Tayside spokesman said: “NHS Tayside operates fully within nationally agreed terms and conditions and policy frameworks.”