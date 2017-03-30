Bosses at NHS Tayside are already preparing for a £4 million overspend next year, it has been revealed.

At a meeting of the health board , director of finance Lindsay Bedford and chief executive Lesley McLay presented a proposed financial plan for the year ahead.

The plan for the 2017/18 financial year shows the board has a total of £861.2 million at its disposal — but plans on spending £4m more.

Mr Bedford and Ms McLay conceded that £49.8 million of savings had to be made in 2017/18 and £40m would have to be saved annually for the next four years.

In a statement to the Tele, Mr Bedford said the £4 million gap would be filled by an extra loan from the Scottish Government.

He said: “The planning assumption is that a further £4 million brokerage will be required in 2017/18, which is in line with NHS Tayside’s five-year financial framework, approved by the board.

“As a board, NHS Tayside remains committed to a five-year programme of improvement and transformation which will sustain the delivery of person-centred, safe and effective treatment and care for all our patients and their families.

“The programme is progressing, but importantly we are realistic about the timescales involved.”

Labour North East MSP Jenny Marra said: “I certainly don’t want to see health services cut or job losses, so the challenge is for NHS Tayside managers to be more efficient and smarter over the next few years to get their budgets back on track.

“Management needs to spend every waking hour making sure this happens so patients and staff don’t suffer the consequences of their mismanagement.”

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Liam Kerr said: “It’s hugely worrying for this report to reveal plans for the Tayside health board to spend money which it simply does not have.”

The Tele spoke to the public to hear their thoughts on how the board is performing.