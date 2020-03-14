NHS Tayside restricting visitor access across its hospitals

NHS Tayside is restricting visiting times across all its hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak.

Visiting times will be restricted from 3pm to 4pm and 7pm to 8pm, in order to reduce the number of people visiting hospitals.

Claire Pearce, NHS Tayside nurse director said: “All of our teams in hospitals want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to minimise the risk of infection to our patients.

“We believe that visitors will understand that this is a very sensible step to take as we manage the evolving coronavirus situation.

“We are asking people to think carefully before coming into any of our hospitals to visit their family members and friends. If they believe their visit to be essential then please stick to the two new visiting sessions of 3pm to 4pm and 7pm to 8pm.

“A maximum of two visitors per patient is allowed and, again, this is to make sure we are preventing spread of infection as much as we possibly can, and please use the hand gels available before entering and when leaving the clinical areas.

“For those patients in critical care areas and receiving end-of-life care, we would ask that visitors discuss visiting times locally with the senior charge nurse/nurse in charge of the ward.

“Finally, we are asking everyone not to visit our hospitals if they have any flu-like symptoms, a cough, a fever or a cold – or if they generally feel unwell.”

What to do if you have symptoms of coronavirus (Covid-19)

It has been announced by the Scottish Government that as of March 13 anyone developing symptoms consistent with Covid-19, however mild, should self-isolate for 7 days.

The most common symptoms of Covid-19 are recent onset of:

new continuous cough and/or

high temperature

If symptoms worsen during home isolation or are no better after seven days then people should be advised to phone their GP or NHS24 (111).