NHS Tayside ramps up Covid vaccine roll out as more drop-in clinics announced

More drop-in Covid vaccine clinics have been opened across Tayside this week for those aged over 18 to get vaccinated.

NHS Tayside have ramped up the vaccine roll out as more vaccination centres across Dundee, Angus, and Perth and Kinross have been introduced.

The health board are calling for anyone over the age of 18 who has not had an appointment for their first vaccine or anyone who received their first jab more than 8 weeks ago and does not have an appointment for their second to drop into the following clinics:

Dundee

Caird Hall, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm

Douglas Community Centre, Wednesday from 1pm until 7pm

Tesco South Road Car Park (vaccination bus), Thursday from 1pm until 7pm

Perth & Kinross

Angus

Reid Hall, Forfar, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 6pm

Arbroath Community Centre, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 6pm

Montrose Town Hall, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 6pm ( Pfizer only on Tuesday)

Stracathro Hospital Outpatient Department, Saturday to Sunday from 10am until 6pm

Booked appointments

Scheduled appointments for those aged 18-29 and for second doses will continue to run. Those with appointments are being asked to ensure they attend or reschedule if need be.

Appointment details can be check at NHS Inform here.

Anyone over 18 can now self-register for an appointment for their first vaccine here.

Those who sign up will receive a text or email with details of their appointment which they can change if the time or location does not suit them.

NHS Tayside apologised for queues at the Covid vaccine clinics at Caird hall last week and said they “have reviewed the queue management system and have increased the number of vaccinators and support staff in place”.