NHS Tayside probes claims of dog in one of its vehicles in Dundee

NHS Tayside has said it is looking into claims that a dog had been spotted in one of its vehicles.

A concerned member of the public spotted a dog inside a van he believed was picking up pharmacy supplies on James Arrott Drive this week.

He said there was a “bronzed coloured” pooch sitting in the passenger seat while the driver left the vehicle in situ on Monday morning.

He said: “To me, with the risk of bacteria and infections, it seem’s ridiculous that a dog was sitting inside any NHS Tayside vehicle.

“The driver had the nitrile gloves on the dashboard as well.

“Given all the health and safety there is these days I can’t believe the health board is giving the green light for a dog to be in a van.

“It was as clear as day there was a dog inside.

“It was jumping around.”

An spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “We are looking into this claim.”