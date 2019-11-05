NHS Tayside pharmacy workers’ pay battle could be benchmark for UK

Striking NHS pharmacy workers believe they can pave the way for others across the UK to fight for better pay.

The workers, who have been on strike since August 19, are in dispute with the health board over pay grades, arguing the band two salary they are currently on does not reflect the responsibilities of their role.

They hope the dispute can act as encouragement to others who find themselves in a similar position.

Unite regional industrial officer Susan Robertson said: “I know there are people within Unite who are following this closely.

“Workers in other health boards might be in the same position as us and it’s not just here in Scotland, but in England and Wales as well.”

Ms Robertson is encouraging others in the same position who feel they have a case to take action just as the Tayside workers have.

She said: “If they have the evidence to back it up, there is no reason not to go down that road.

“We can pave the way for others.”

The dispute between the pharmacy workers and NHS Tayside – which the union claims has been running for 10 years – was thought to be close to an end last week.

But hopes of a resolution were dashed when a consistency panel was unable to reach a decision. Ms Robertson added: “We are now left waiting for a date for the panels to reconvene.

“Unite would urge all parties to ensure this happens as a matter of urgency in the interests not only of the pharmacy support workers but also patients and their families.”

However, concerns have been raised at the length of time it may take for an alternative date to be found, as the law only protects workers from dismissal for 12 weeks.

Ms Robertson said: “The 12 weeks won’t be up until November 11 so the workers will continue to be on strike until then.

“But we don’t want to be pushed towards different scenarios entirely.”

A spokeswoman for the health board said: “NHS Tayside and Unite have been notified that the Scottish Terms and Conditions Committee (STAC) is continuing to consider the evidence shared by both organisations and we await STAC’s final decision.

“We have not been advised of the outcome from the first stage of the evaluation process held last week and we believe that there will be no grading outcome communicated to NHS Tayside or Unite until the full process led by STAC is complete.”