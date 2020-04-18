NHS Tayside midwives fear they are being paid up to four times less than agency workers drafted in to fill vacancies

Midwives fear they are being paid up to four times less than agency workers been drafted in to fill chronic staff vacancies.

Due to ongoing staffing shortages, NHS Tayside has been forced to use locum staff from other parts of the country to fill existing vacancies in the midwifery unit.

But claims have been made that the salaries of staff, who are hired through an external firm, is up to four times that of their Tayside counterparts.

A well-placed source, who did not wish to be named, said: “Midwives are a bit miffed as they believe the ‘bank’ staff from London are getting paid far more than they are.

“Some of the midwives at Ninewells would love to take extra shifts at the moment to help make ends meet due to partners being laid off or furloughed but believe this is not now possible thanks to these very well paid London-based staff.”

NHS Tayside confirmed it had made use of so-called “bank staff” in their midwifery unit, which is based at Ninewells Hospital, but declined to comment on the the amount they are being paid.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the health board said: “There is a shortage of midwives to recruit, with vacancies across Scotland.

“Therefore to ensure safe and effective care for women and babies in Tayside, a small number of midwives have been contracted through an external agency, as is the case in some other health boards in Scotland.”

NHS Tayside also stressed that the measures were not related to the ongoing coronavirus crisis but rather the step was taken before the outbreak to plug the existing staffing gaps at the midwifery unit.

The spokeswoman added: “This arrangement is not Covid–related and has now been in place for several months as we continue to actively recruit midwives.

“In every circumstance the use of external agency staffing is the final option. All our decisions on staffing requirements are led by professional clinicians whose priority is patient safety.

“NHS Tayside’s Nurse Bank is open for all registered midwives to join to increase capacity and reduce our use of agency staff.”

The nursing union, Royal College of Nursing, have been approached for comment.