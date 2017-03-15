NHS Tayside maternity care services have been working hard to ensure women receive evidence-based antenatal care tailored to their needs and to optimise the health of newborn babies.

There is a clear link between pregnancy outcomes and antenatal care. Late booking or poor attendance at clinics can have a detrimental impact on the outcome.

Women are encouraged to refer themselves directly to the midwife at 8-10 weeks. This ensures women are given up-to-date diet and lifestyle advice and can participate in antenatal screening programmes.

NHS Tayside midwifery team manager Phyllis Winters said: “All pregnant women at their initial midwifery appointment will have a full maternal history taken as part of their routine antenatal care. This includes a discussion about healthy lifestyles, diet, exercise, smoking, alcohol consumption and substance misuse.

“The midwife can identify risks early and provide a tailored package of care to support the woman and her family during pregnancy. This may include referral to other agencies for appropriate support.

“Antenatal care includes general advice and information about maintaining the health of themselves and their unborn baby during their pregnancy, information about baby movement and what to expect during each stage of their pregnancy.

“All pregnant women and their partners are offered free antenatal classes across Tayside.

“Following a review, it was recognised that only a third of pregnant women attended the parent education group sessions in Tayside. In order to provide a fully responsive service, we have increased sessions to include antenatal education for those who have encountered complications and require more complex care.

“Antenatal education is provided in a variety of different ways throughout pregnancy to ensure that we have a style suitable for all learning needs including individual one-to-one sessions and open days to the traditional format of group sessions.”